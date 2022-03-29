The NBA playoffs doesn't officially start until April 16 but an Eastern Conference clash that is sure to have a playoff atmosphere will take place on Tuesday. The Bucks visit the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET with both teams tied for first place -- along with the Miami Heat -- atop the East. The floor will be filled with MVPs with Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and this year's frontrunner in Joel Embiid. But which of them would make the best use of your NBA DFS salary cap on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Antetokounmpo has missed two of the last four games and is listed as probable (knee) for tonight, while Harden is coming off his worst game as a Sixer. Thus, should you lean towards rostering Embiid in NBA DFS lineups if plucking one superstar player from this game? And which other players from Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool are worth consideration?

On Monday, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was listed as one of the top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: the reigning MVP posted his league-leading 19th triple-double with 26 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals, returning 72.75 points on DraftKings and 67.3 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Tuesday is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($11,400 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). Since missing a game last Wednesday due to ankle soreness, Doncic has averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 assists over his last two games. He's also found a shooting groove as his usually inconsistent jumper has converted 9-of-18 (50 percent) 3Ps over that stretch.

The Mavs take on the reeling Lakers on Tuesday and Doncic has faced them once before this season on March 1. In that game, Doncic had his typical stat-stuffing game with 25 points, eight boards, five assists and two blocks. That should be the floor of what you could expect from Doncic tonight as the Lakers are allowing the second-most Fantasy points to opposing point guards on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards PF/C Kristaps Porzingis ($8,500 on DraftKings and $8,800 on DanDuel). The former Mav has increased his numbers across the board since being traded to Washington. Porzingis is averaging 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game over his last five contests.

Porzingis has exclusively played at center since making his way to D.C. which gives him a matchup to exploit on Tuesday vs. the Bulls. Chicago just gave up 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to Mitchell Robinson, who doesn't have near the offensive arsenal as Porzingis. The last three starting centers the Bulls have faced have averaged 13.7 points, 14 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Porzingis also put up 22 points and 12 rebounds when he last saw Chicago, which came in November when he was a member of the Mavericks.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 29

