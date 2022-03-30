The New York Knicks are doing their very best to stave off elimination from the NBA playoffs or play-in tournament as they've won their last four games. One of the teams they're chasing for a play-in spot is their Wednesday opponent in the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Julius Randle missed the Knicks' first two victories of this streak and then had just five points in their last win on Monday. Can Randle bounce back in tonight's NBA DFS lineups versus a Hornets team he's struggled against this year?

The power forward has averaged just 14 PPG against Charlotte this season which is his lowest scoring average versus any Eastern Conference foe. So, does that make the 27-year-old someone to avoid on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, or does that make him an undervalued NBA DFS pick for Wednesday? Before submitting your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic had his 10th triple-double of the year with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, returning 75 points on DraftKings and 68.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, March 30, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Wednesday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($12,400 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel). After a 10-game triple-double drought, Jokic bounced back in a huge way in Monday's win over the Hornets. He dropped 26 points with 19 boards and 11 assists to give him his league-leading 19th triple-double of the season.

The Nuggets take on the Pacers tonight and Jokic did not play when these teams last met in November. But he should feast off a battered Pacers squad that could be down as many as nine players on Wednesday. Indiana may have only one active player taller than 6-foot-7, so Jokic should bully whoever the Pacers stick on him. Indiana also just allowed 22 points and 15 rebounds to Atlanta's Clint Capela, and he doesn't offer anywhere near the offensive arsenal of Jokic.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes keeping Doncic in your lineups at $10,400 on DraftKings and $12,000 on DanDuel. One of Doncic's 10 triple-doubles this year came against Wednesday's opponent in the Cavaliers as the Slovenian had a 25-10-10 stat line versus Cleveland in November.

The Cavs are a shell of their former selves at the moment with three starters sidelined, including big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Without those shot blockers patrolling the paint, Doncic should attack the basket early and often, as he did on Tuesday with Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. And when he's not driving through the lane, Doncic will be utilizing his newly found outside shot as he's been torching the nets from deep. The 23-year-old is shooting 40.9 percent on 3P attempts over his last 20 games, compared to 30.9 percent over his first 39 games.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.