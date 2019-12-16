NBA DFS: Pascal Siakam and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday, Dec. 16

The Toronto Raptors are among the better stories in the NBA this season, and offer multiple tantalizing options to the NBA DFS player pool every time they take the court. The defending world champions might have lost NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers via free agency, but they are 17-8, third in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. The improved play of forward Pascal Siakam (24.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game) is one of the main reasons why the Raptors are playing well. So, too, is the contribution of guard Kyle Lowry (18.9 ppg, 6.8 apg).

With Toronto taking on the visiting Cavaliers Monday night, are Siakam or Lowry viable selections as part of your NBA DFS strategy? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball picks and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

McClure is building his NBA DFS lineup on Monday around Siakam at $8,600 on FanDuel, $8,600 on DraftKings. Siakam scored a game-high 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-5 threes, 7-10 FT) while grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing five assists, grabbing three steals and swatting three blocks of during Saturday's victory over the Nets. Siakam has emerged as a star in Toronto, averaging 24.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

That points-per-game average is more than double his 11.6 ppg career mark, and he is also grabbing 2.9 more rebounds per game. Siakam's Saturday double-double was his ninth of the season, and his 30-point total was the ninth time in 25 games he has gone for 30 or more in 2019.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum ($6,800 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings). McCollum went for 20 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 threes, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals Sunday against the Thunder. His scoring consistency this season has been remarkable, too, as McCollum has failed to reach double figures just once in 26 games.

The seven-year veteran is returning strong value, scoring 22.0 points along with a career-high 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also is the top shot blocker among shooting guards, swatting 0.9 per game. McCollum and the Blazers get the Suns on Monday, a team ranked in the bottom half of the NBA defending his position.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.