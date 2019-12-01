NBA DFS: Paul George and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Sunday, Dec. 1

With 18 teams in action Sunday, the NBA DFS player pool is stocked with plenty of intriguing talent at all investment levels. Among the games that could offer huge point value features the Dallas Mavericks playing at the Los Angeles Lakers at 4 p.m. ET. Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic is third in the NBA with 30.8 points per game and is almost averaging a triple-double – as he is also going for 9.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per outing. Doncic is matched up against the Lakers' tag team of LeBron James (25.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists per game) and Anthony Davis (26.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg). Are Doncic, James or Davis smart choices for your Sunday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his lineups here.

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George ($9,100 on FanDuel, $15,300 on DraftKings). George has gone for 20-plus points in two of the Clippers' last three games, and is averaging 22.6 points per game this season. Since joining the Los Angeles lineup after offseason shoulder surgery, George is also pulling down 6.1 rebounds and dealing 3.9 assists per game. Following a full day off at the end of a three-game road trip, George and the 14-6 Clippers get the Wizards on Sunday. This is great for George, as Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in scoring defense, giving up an average of 121.1 points per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ($8,400 on FanDuel, $7,600 on DraftKings). One of the more productive big men in the NBA, Gobert has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 12 straight games. The six-year veteran delivered his second straight double-double, and seventh in his last eight games, in Friday's win against the Grizzlies. Gobert's 13.9 rebounds per game average is third in the league. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.