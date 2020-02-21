NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Feb. 21: Target Celtics vs. Timberwolves in daily Fantasy basketball

The NBA has an exciting nine-game slate set for Friday, which marks the first regular season action since the All-Star Break for most teams. Rookie phenom Zion Williamson will look to build off his strong All-Star Weekend showing by putting together his third-straight 30-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sportsbooks are projecting a shootout, as the 236-point over-under is the highest on the slate. Should you target Williamson with your NBA DFS picks?

Other top options in Friday's NBA DFS player pool include LeBron James, Bradley Beal, and Hassan Whiteside, all of whom are in advantageous matchups but are also among the most expensive players. Building optimal NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Friday's NBA DFS strategy. Before you lock in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the top NBA DFS stacks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top-one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Friday right now here.

Top NBA DFS stacks for Friday

On Friday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. He has his eye on a potential shootout in Minnesota between the Celtics and Timberwolves.

"With Kemba Walker and Karl-Anthony Towns both out, there is a ton of value on both sides of the ball," Gibbs told SportsLine.

If you're stacking the Celtics, Gibbs says to bring it back with appealing options on the Minnesota side of the ball, too. "D'Angelo Russell finished with 100 touches and 58 DraftKings points with Towns sidelined in Minnesota's last game. He projects to be among the highest usage players for any team on Friday, but his price doesn't reflect that. He and fellow newcomers Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez all stand out as values who may go overlooked on a larger slate."

How to pick optimal NBA DFS stacks

Gibbs is also targeting a team stack facing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. These players are primed to explode, giving you tournament-winning value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

So which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory on Friday? And which NBA DFS picks will ruin your day? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's top NBA DFS stacks and picks, all from the expert who has never had a losing season.