NBA DFS players will have a close eye on a couple late Sunday games as Mavericks vs. Kings (7:30 p.m. ET) and Clippers vs. Timberwolves (10 p.m. ET) both have an over-under of 230 or higher at William Hill Sportsbook. That means big names like Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns are potential building blocks for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday. Affording that kind of star power, however, means finding value elsewhere in the NBA DFS player pool.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Saturday, McClure included Wizards guard Bradley Beal as one of his top picks. The result: Beal went off for 37 points, three rebounds and assists and a pair of steals, producing over 50 points on DraftKings -- his best total in the past month. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, April 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Hornets guard Terry Rozier at $8,300 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Charlotte is dealing with a lengthy injury list on Sunday. LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot) remain sidelined. Devonte' Graham (quad) and P.J. Washington (ankle) are both questionable.

That means the Charlotte offense will run largely through Rozier, who has combined for 49 points, 18 assists, 13 rebounds and five steals in his last two games. Add in the fact that the Hornets are taking on a Trail Blazers squad that ranks 27th in the NBA in scoring defense (115.5 ppg), and Rozier is a player worth building NBA DFS lineups around.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. at $6,600 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Porter is another player in position to take advantage of an injury-depleted roster. John Wall (Achilles) and Eric Gordon (groin) are among the many players out for Houston on Sunday as the Rockets limp toward the conclusion of this season.

That very well could mean 40-plus minutes for Porter, who showed what kind of upside he has this past Monday when he dropped a 22-point, 14-assist line at Phoenix. He's returned over 40 points on DraftKings three times this month already, and at well under $7,000 on both sites, he's certainly worth investing in as one of the top NBA DFS picks for Sunday.

