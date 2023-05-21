Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals will take place on Sunday in Miami with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat have taken a 2-0 lead in the series over the Celtics and Bam Adebayo is coming off one of his best games of the postseason. Adebayo recorded 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists in Game 2, and he;s now had at least 20 points and eight rebounds in four of his last five games.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Lakers wing Austin Reaves in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Reaves had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists to return 40.8 points on DraftKings and 37.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 21

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star seemed content to play a facilitator role during the regular season, but he's made a more concerted effort to take over games during the NBA postseason.

Butler has 62 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, nine steals and two blocked shots in the first two games of the series, while giving the Heat a 2-0 lead heading back to Miami. During the 2023 NBA playoffs, Butler is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks, while shooting 51.8% from the floor. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Celtics on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The 25-year-old is already a four-time All-Star who has established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA.

This seaosn, Tatum earned first-team All-NBA honors after averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. During the 2023 NBA playoffs, he's averaging 28.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. In the Game 2 loss, Tatum finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 21

