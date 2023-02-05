The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets each played on Saturday night, and both are back in action in two of the biggest games on Sunday's NBA slate. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson might be one of the more popular names in NBA DFS lineups after he scored 41 points against the Clippers, but he also hasn't been at his best this season in the second of back-to-back dates. In nine such starts this season, he has averaged his lowest points per game (21.4 points per game) and holds his lowest 3-point percentage (24.1%) relative to any other interval between games.

Meanwhile, Denver point guard Jamaal Murray also is coming off of a 41-point performance against Atlanta, but has been much more reliable in consecutive games. Murray could be a top option in the NBA DFS player pool, as he averages 23 points per game and hits 40% of his 3-point attempts after he's played the day before. Don't make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday before you check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, he highlighted Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to go with six assists, three steals and two blocks to return 66 points on DraftKings and 70.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, February 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Pelicans G/F Brandon Ingram, who is listed at $7,100 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Ingram is starting to look like his old self after missing most of the first half of the season with a toe injury. In his last start on Saturday against the Lakers, Ingram scored 35 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

Against the Mavericks on Thursday, Ingram scored 26 points on a 10-of-20 shooting night with nine boards and seven assists. His last two starts are encouraging to see after he hit less than 30% of his shots in his first three games back from his injury. On Sunday, the Pelicans take on Sacramento, who Ingram hit 51.8% of his total attempts against in three starts last season, as well as 41.7% of his 3-pointers.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Malik Monk ($5,200 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel). Monk scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and picked out five assists in his last game on Friday against Indiana. Over his last four outings, Monk has averaged 16.5 points per game and hit 60% of his 3-point attempts.

Monk is back in action against Ingram and the Pelicans on Sunday, who have allowed opposing guards to shoot wide-open shots at the eighth-highest rate in the league this season (23.5%). Additionally, the vast majority of Monk's attempts this year have been 3-point attempts, and over their last five games, the Pelicans have seen opposing guards knock down a healthy 38% of their 3-pointers. As a team, that figure has been 37.6% over the last three games for New Orleans, so Monk should be able to find plenty of clean looks from deep on Sunday night.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, February 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.