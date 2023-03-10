With just a six-game NBA schedule for Friday, and many top players out with injuries, there is a relatively shallow NBA DFS player pool. But it is top-heavy with big men as the three most expensive options on both DraftKings and on FanDuel are centers. Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis account for those three, but it would be a struggle to slot even two of them into your NBA DFS lineups due to their costs.

But if you did go that route, then you would have to search for value elsewhere to stay under the NBA DFS salary cap. Perhaps Caleb Martin of Miami could be of use after he's averaged 13.5 points over his last four on a blistering 67.9% shooting from the field. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Jones had 22 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals, returning 51 points on DraftKings and 49.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Hawks guard Dejounte Murray ($7,700 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Murray continues to be a stat-stuffing maven in his first year in Atlanta as he's averaging 21 points, 6.0 assists. 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He's logged multiple steals in three straight games which followed him dropping a career-high of 41 points a week ago against Portland.

Atlanta takes on Washington on Friday, and Murray has feasted on the Wizards throughout his career. Over his last six games against Washington, he has two triple-doubles and another two double-doubles. During this stretch, Murray has averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals, so you can see why McClure is high on him for tonight.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,300 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel). Dinwiddie was held out of Thursday's game as it was the first night of a back-to-back, but he's fully expected to suit up on Friday versus Minnesota. The former Mav played two games in three days against the Wolves when he was in Dallas in December, and Dinwiddie averaged 19.5 points and 5.0 assists over those games while knocking down half of his 18 3-point attempts.

Minnesota has been among the most Fantasy-friendly defenses to opposing point guards all season, so Dinwiddie's success against it comes as no surprise. The Wolves have allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to the position on DraftKings and the eighth-most on FanDuel. And the Timberwolves just allowed Tyrese Maxey to go off for a 27-5-4 stat line while running the point on Tuesday with James Harden inactive, further strengthening Dinwiddie's case as one of Friday's top NBA DFS picks.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 10

