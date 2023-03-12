NBA daily Fantasy players will have a full day's worth of action on Sunday with six games scattered throughout the day. Building a balanced NBA DFS strategy will be all about understanding the matchups. D'Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers' lineup on Friday after missing six games and produced 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds in a win over the Raptors. The Lakers will be back in action against the Knicks on Sunday, so should you be including Russell in your NBA DFS lineups after a strong performance in his return to action?

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson (foot) remains out for the Knicks and that's turned Immanuel Quickley into one of the most high-upside guards in the NBA DFS player pool. Quickley has had at least 47 points on both sites in two of his last four games, but he combined to produce less than 40 points combined in NBA DFS in the other two games, making him a true boom-or-bust option. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Pistons guard Killian Hayes as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Hayes had 17 points, 13 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot, returning 49 points on DraftKings and 47.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, March 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Thunder guard Josh Giddey ($8,000 on DraftKings and FanDuel). The second-year guard was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and the jumbo guard from Australia is already impacting games in a number of ways.

The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie selection is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season, and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being treated cautiously of late, Giddey has taken on an even more prominent role. Giddey is averaging 18.2 points, 11.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds over his last five games. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Spurs on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans guard CJ McCollum ($7,500 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel). McCollum is now in his 10th season out of Lehigh and is on track to average more than 20 points per game for the eighth time in a row. McCollum enters Sunday averaging 21.2 points per game, while also averaging a career-high 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

With Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) questionable, McCollum looks like the primary scoring option against his former team on Sunday. The veteran guard has had at least 24 points, five assists and five rebounds in four of his last five games and he's hit the 40-point mark on both NBA DFS sites in those four games, In addition, he's averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds in four career games against the Trail Blazers.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, March 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.