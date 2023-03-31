After a limited two-game NBA schedule on Thursday, Friday has a much more robust NBA DFS player pool with 13 games on the docket. One of the biggest is Knicks vs. Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET in what could be a preview of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Julius Randle (ankle) is out, so what other Knicks could support Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett as potential valuable NBA DFS picks?

Obi Toppin is Randle's nominal replacement but maybe Isaiah Hartenstein could be an NBA DFS sleeper. Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (groin) is doubtful, so both Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson could get more easy looks at the rim. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Murray had 21 points, seven assists, four rebounds and a steal, returning 39.5 points on DraftKings and 37.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 31

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga ($4,300 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel). Kuminga continues to be the primary beneficiary of Andrew Wiggins' absence, and the second-year player logged 31 minutes in his last game. Over his last 12 contests, Kuminga is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals while knocking down a blistering 58.3% of his shots.

A matchup with San Antonio's 30th-ranked defense awaits on Friday which should be music to the ears of Kuminga's Fantasy owners. The Spurs are allowing 132.8 points per game over their last four, and they've allowed 41-point outings in back-to-back games to Boston's Jaylen Brown and Utah's Talen Horton-Tucker during that stretch.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder forward Jalen Williams ($7,500 on DraftKings, $7,600 on FanDuel). Williams is inching closer and closer to locking up an NBA All-Rookie Team selection with his play over the second half of the season. The 12th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 27 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals over his last three games.

Williams and OKC face a depleted Pacers team on Friday that lists Tyrese Haliburton as out and Myles Turner as questionable. Indiana allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo to notch a triple-double in its last game, and the team has been victimized by opposing power forwards all season. The Pacers have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to the PF position on DraftKings and the fifth-most on FanDuel.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 31

