The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic for the second time in as many games, after they won their matchup on Friday, 107-99. Philly will be without center Joel Embiid as it was on Friday, but several players could be primed for an encore in NBA DFS lineups on Sunday. Guard Shake Milton finished tied for the game-high scoring performance, with 24 points and 10 assists, while forward Tobias Harris dropped 23 on his former team to go with 10 rebounds.

Once again, nearly the entirety of Orlando's roster is on its injury report, but first overall pick Paolo Banchero will be fully healthy and in the NBA DFS player pool for a second consecutive game. He scored 19 points to go with four rebounds on Friday, but should be more assertive as one of the few healthy options on Orlando's depleted roster. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, he highlighted Thunder guard Shai Glgeous-Alexander as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: SGA scored 32 points to go with three assists and two steals to return 43.25 points on DraftKings and 43.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, November 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics G/F Jaylen Brown, who is listed at $8,500 on DraftKings and FanDuel. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (ankle) on Sunday, meaning the bulk of the offense will fall to Brown. In his last start on Friday, Brown scored 25 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

Even with Tatum in the lineup for most of the season, Brown has still averaged the most points per game of his career (25.6). The same could be said for his rebounds, as he is at 6.6 per start for the year. Boston plays Washington at home on Sunday, and when the two teams played earlier this season, Brown scored 24 points and snagged 10 rebounds in an 18-point win.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Brown with Boston guard Malcolm Brogdon ($5,100 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel). Brogdon figures to be another beneficiary of Tatum's absence from Sunday's lineup. Whether or not Brogdon makes his first start of the season shouldn't impact his overall effectiveness, as he has made 50% of his total shots and scored 14 points per game over his last three appearances.

Brogdon has been significantly better in home games this year than on the road, and has hit 59% of his shots at TD Garden, compared to 37.8% in a visitor's role. He's averaged 14.7 points in home games and has hit 52.9% of his 3-point attempts. In that earlier matchup against Washington, Brogdon finished with 23 points and four assists.

