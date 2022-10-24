The 3-0 Utah Jazz are one of the NBA's early surprises this season following a complete roster overhaul and a head coaching change at the end of last year. One player leading the charge is Jordan Clarkson, who is second on the team in scoring, with 19 points per game and 5.7 assists per contest. He appears positioned to keep his hot start going on Monday at 0-3 Houston, but should you consider adding him to your NBA DFS lineups?

Clarkson's three starts this season are already more than he had in the past two years combined, and in his previous two starts, he scored 49 total points. Collin Sexton has also been key to the Jazz's early success and could be another name to target in the NBA DFS player pool after he averaged 31 points and five assists against Houston in his last full season of 2020-21. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, he highlighted Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Mitchell scored 37 points as part of a 12-for-29 shooting night with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block to return 56.75 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, October 24

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers star James Harden, who is listed at $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Harden finished one rebound short of a triple-double in his last start on Saturday against the Spurs, with 12 points, 12 assists and nine boards. Through his first three games this season, he is averaging 26 points, 9.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The 76ers return to action on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, who just won their first game of the year against Detroit on Saturday. In four games against Indiana last season, Harden averaged 20 points and 10.5 rebounds. His best performance against Indiana last year was also his first game against it, when he scored 29 points to go with eight rebounds and a 3-for-6 shooting effort from beyond the three-point line.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). Markkanen finished as the top-scoring Fantasy forward on Sunday, with 31 points and 12 rebounds in Utah's win over New Orleans. Through three games, he is averaging 24 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

Markkanen is the unlikely leading scorer for the new-look Jazz, and is tied with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic for the 17th-most points scored through three games (72) this year. With the Cavaliers last season, Markkanen scored 12 points in 19 minutes in his only game against Houston. The Rockets have been the fifth-worst defense against opposing power forwards to start the season and have given up averages of 24 points and 12.1 rebounds per game to the position.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, October 24

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.