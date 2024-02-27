With 11 games on Tuesday's NBA schedule, there are countless approaches to forming an NBA DFS strategy. The NBA DFS player pool includes stars such as Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, so should you find ways to fill your NBA DFS lineups with studs and very cheap options? Or, should you stack your NBA DFS picks with similar-priced players with higher ceilings at a lower price tag on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Knicks take the court less than 24 hours after a wild 113-111 victory over the Pistons. Jalen Brunson has emerged as a top option for NBA DFS lineups and had 35 points and 12 assists on Monday. With Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) sidelined, should daily Fantasy basketball players use Knicks such as Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo or Precious Achiuwa in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups

On Monday, McClure highlighted Knicks points guard Brunson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brunson had 35 points, 12 assists and two steals, returning 59.25 points on DraftKings and 56.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 27

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who is listed at $8,900 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Murray had 25 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in a 109-92 win over the Magic on Sunday, playing without Trae Young, who will be out at least four weeks following finger surgery. Murray is expected to continue to take on a huge role without Young over the next few weeks, as displayed on Sunday. Murray is averaging 26.2 points and nine assists over six contests without Young in the lineup this year.

The Hawks play the Jazz, who are allowing the 25th-most points per game (120.4). The Jazz have lost five of their last six games, allowing 126.7 ppg over that span. Utah is allowing the second-most assists per game and the most fast-break points in the NBA, which both favor Murray's style of play. The Hawks play at the fourth-fastest pace, while the Jazz play at the eighth-fastest, so McClure expects everything to line up for a huge performance for Murray for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Wizards forward/center Kyle Kuzma ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel). Kuzma had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 114-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. He's averaging a career-high 22 points per game in his seventh NBA season as he's being given ample opportunities to score and create for a struggling Wizards team. Kuzma had 24 field goal attempts against the Cavaliers, reaching that mark for the second time in his last three contests.

Kuzma is averaging a career-high 18.9 shots per game, and his efficiency has increased with the volume. The 28-year-old is shooting a career-best 45.6% from the field, including at least 47% in four of his last five contests. The Wizards play the Warriors, who are coming off a 119-103 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday, and with Washington playing at the fastest pace in the NBA, McClure projects value in Kuzma to keep his efficiency up against Golden State. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday?