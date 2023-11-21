Tuesday will feature five games as a part of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Kevin Durant was the top scorer with 38 points on Friday in the latest day of the NBA In-Season Tournament, which has appeared to add more excitement to regular-season basketball. Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was closely behind Durant with 37 points on Friday, and with the Suns playing the Trail Blazers and the Jazz playing the Lakers on Tuesday, should you include either of them in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Tuesday NBA DFS player pool is filled with stars like Joel Embiid, Trae Young and Devin Booker. LeBron James (calf) is questionable and Anthony Davis (hip) is probable after the duo played at least 33 minutes on Sunday, but they're still injuries to monitor when forming an NBA DFS strategy. Daily Fantasy basketball players will need to find cheaper options from the NBA DFS player pool to fit superstars in NBA DFS lineups though, so who could those be on Tuesday? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rockets power forward Jabari Smith as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Smith had 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal, returning 36.75 points on DraftKings and 37.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, November 21

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers power forward/center Evan Mobley, who is listed at $7,700 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Mobley is averaging a career-high 16.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season and has four straight double-doubles. The 22-year-old is averaging 17.8 points and 11 rebounds per game over his last four contests.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is performing like a player selected that high this season with an expanded role at different points of the year due to injuries to teammates. Jarrett Allen has played in eight of 13 games after missing the start of the season (ankle). Donovan Mitchell is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury, and Mobley is shooting 70% (16 of 23) over his last two contests and will likely play a key offensive role again against the 76ers on Tuesday. Mobley comes with a high floor but also the potential to be a top scorer for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Keyonte George ($5,500 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel). The No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has played at least 26 minutes in each of his last five games, including three games of at least 30 minutes, after playing limited minutes in his first seven career games.

It hasn't translated to many victories due to defensive struggles, but the Jazz are fourth in the West in scoring (116.8 points per game) while playing at the ninth-fastest pace, leading to more opportunities to score NBA DFS points for George. The rookie has been driving the pace as the point guard and has two games with at least 11 assists over his last four contests. George is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists over his last five games, and at this price point, he should be added to NBA DFS lineups while leaving money to spend on higher-priced players. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, November 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.