In the final days of the regular season, some games mean substantially more to one team in a matchup than the other, and Knicks vs. Celtics on Thursday is an example of that. The Celtics have already secured home court advantage throughout the postseason. However, the Knicks are in a battle for playoff seeding as the current No. 3 seed and in a 1.5-game range of the No. 2 through No. 6 spots. A Thursday victory would be huge for New York's chase of having home court advantage for at least the first round of the NBA playoffs, so can you expect a huge usage out of Knicks like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo from the NBA DFS player pool?

OG Anunoby had 24 points against the Bulls on Tuesday in his third game back after missing three weeks for an elbow injury. Brunson had 45 points against the Bulls, so is he a must-roster in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? The majority of Boston's starting lineup, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, is questionable, so daily Fantasy basketball want to keep an eye on that when forming an NBA DFS strategy. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

On Wednesday, Kaylor highlighted Hornets forward Brandon Miller as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Miller had 27 points, three rebounds and two assists, returning 35.75 points on DraftKings and 32.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 11

For Thursday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors point guard Stephen Curry ($9,000 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). Curry had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 134-120 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Curry has at least six rebounds and five assists in each of his last four games along with averaging 26.7 points over his last three contests. The NBA's all-time leading 3-pointer shooter was a perfect 6 of 6 beyond the arc against the Lakers.

The Warriors continue to have postseason seeding to play for. They have secured a spot in the play-in tournament but currently have the 10th and final seed. Golden State is one game out of the 8-seed, which would require it to only win one game to make the playoffs. Klay Thompson (knee) and Draymond Green (knee) are both questionable, so Curry may be asked to produce even more offensively. But whether they are in the lineup or not, Curry is poised for another huge role, and with a limited NBA DFS player pool with some stars out to rest before the playoffs, Curry's a strong asset for NBA DFS lineups against Portland.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets guard Jalen Green ($8,400 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Green is averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and six assists over five games in April. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

The Rockets play the Jazz, who enter on a 13-game losing streak. Utah has allowed 123.2 ppg over its last five games and has the second-worst scoring defense (120.7 ppg) this season. The Jazz are allowing the most fast-break points in the NBA, and the 6-foot-4 guard can run the floor with the best in the league as the Rockets rank seventh in fast-break scoring. Utah has also allowed the fourth-most NBA DFS points to opposing shooting guards on DraftKings and the fifth-most on FanDuel, making Green a solid option for Thursday. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, April 11

