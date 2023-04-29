Franchises still seeking their first championship will meet in the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET when the No. 1 Denver Nuggets host the No. 4 Phoenix Suns. Denver is led by reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, while Phoenix has one of the top scoring forwards in NBA history in Kevin Durant. The NBA DFS player pool is limited to just two teams, making it challenging to create a winning NBA DFS strategy. However, some quality NBA DFS advice can make winning DFS contests on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel an attainable goal.

Jokic and Durant are among the most expensive players to roster on Saturday, so it might not be realistic to include both in your lineups. Which cheaper options could create value for your NBA DFS picks? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Curry had 29 points, five assists and four rebounds, returning 47.5 points on DraftKings and 45.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Jokic. After nearly averaging a triple double during the regular season, Jokic posted similar numbers against Minnesota in the first round. He averaged 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, despite playing less than 30 minutes in the first game of the series.

Jokic finished with a triple double twice during that series, including a 28-point, 17-rebound and 12-assist effort during Game 5 on Tuesday. He was able to rack up those numbers despite shooting just 8 of 29 from the floor. The 28-year-old continues to be a must-back player in NBA DFS contests due to his consistency, and that is unlikely to change in a home game when the stakes are high.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns small forward Torrey Craig. The fifth year forward was not a key scoring threat for Phoenix during the regular season, but he stepped up as the fifth-leading scorer on the roster during the first round of the playoffs. He averaged 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game against the Clippers, which was up five points from his regular season average.

Craig only played 17 minutes and did not score a point against the Clippers on Tuesday, making his scoring average from the series look worse than it really was. He had 15-plus points in each of the first three games of that series, giving him confidence heading into this series opener. Denver will have to focus on Durant and Devin Booker, creating opportunities for Craig to step into a secondary scoring role as an undervalued DFS player.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 29

