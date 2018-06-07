NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James likens Warriors to Patriots, and it’s Kevin Durant that makes them super

LeBron James may be the NBA's greatest superhero, but his individual powers haven't been able to rescue the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors, who took a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Between Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, there's too much talent on the Warriors to even rely on their stars having a bad night.

In Game 3, for example, on a night where Curry and Thompson had 21 points combined, Durant ended up with 43 points. The Warriors overcame a triple-double from James to build up what could be an insurmountable lead on the road. This is the Warriors and Cavs' fourth showdown in the Finals, and it's looking like it will be the second one in a row that Golden State wins.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell visits the topic of superteams. He discusses the key element in creating a superteam out of the Warriors -- Kevin Durant -- and whether or not they could have been called one without him.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have a comparison for this Warriors team, and it's high praise. "The margin of error is very low," James said after the game, per Boston.com. "It's almost like playing the Patriots."

James added:

You can't have mistakes, they're not going to beat themselves," he continued. "When you're able to force a miscue, you have to capitalize. You have be so attuned and razor-sharp and focused every single possession. You can't have miscommunication, you can't have flaws, you can't have 'My fault's or 'My bad's or things like that because they're going to make you pay.

The Patriots, of course, have been at the top of the NFL for most of the century, so the Warriors have a while to go before the teams are comparable. As remarkable as the Patriots have been, they've made back-to-back Super Bowls just once, winning it all in 2003 and 2004. The Warriors are on their fourth appearance, and they got better after their second with the addition of Durant.

Barring a miracle, they're about to take three of four Finals showdowns from the Cavaliers. And as long as their core remains intact, we may continue to see them dominate the league unless another team pulls off some serious tricks in the arms race coming up this offseason.

