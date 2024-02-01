The NBA is continuing to take instances of teams not adhering to the injury report rules seriously. The league announced Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers were one of two teams being fined for violating the injury reporting rules last week. The largest penalty was centered around reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The league is fining the 76ers $75,000 for not reporting Embiid's nagging knee soreness ahead of a highly-anticipated matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Jan. 27. The announcement reported that the penalty was so costly because of Philadelphia's history of violating protocol. The team will not be fined the standard fee of $100,000 for violating the league's new player participation, as Embiid's absence was due to a confirmed injury.

Embiid has since suffered an unrelated knee injury during a matchup with the Golden State Warriors and has been ruled out for the 76ers' clash with the Utah Jazz on Thursday. He's awaiting further evaluation to determine the right timeline for his return to action.

The New Orleans Pelicans will also be fined $25,000 for failing to report Trey Murphy III's knee injury promptly before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Jan. 27. The third-year wing underwent meniscus surgery ahead of the season and has dealt with lingering knee soreness as well throughout 2023-24.