NBA Free Agency 2019: Jimmy Butler to be traded to Heat; will sign four-year, $142M max contract

And yet another major blockbuster sign-and-trade has taken place in the NBA.

In a deal that came about in the last few hours, Jimmy Butler has been traded to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers will acquire Josh Richardson, who emerged as the Heat's leading player this past season.

The deal will include Josh Richardson to the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/nWFrg00mtm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reports that Butler will sign for the four-year, $142 million max with the Heat once the trade is completed.

This move isn't exactly unexpected as the Heat were one of the major suitors in the Butler trade sweepstakes that took place at the beginning of the 2018-19 season when the All-Star forward had demanded a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite Pat Riley offering a robust trade package featuring Richardson, Kelly Olynyk and a protected first-round draft selection, the T-Wolves rejected the offer.

Minnesota eventually took a lesser offer from the Philadelphia 76ers, receiving Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

There is no doubt this is a major move for both squads. Not only do the Sixers replace Butler with a younger version in Richardson, they also agreed to terms with Al Horford formerly of the Boston Celtics. Despite losing a multiple-time All-Star in Butler, the Sixers remain one of the elite teams in the East due to their ability to replace and reload.

As far as the Heat are concerned, after missing the playoffs last season by just two games, they finally acquire the star they've long coveted since LeBron James left South Beach in 2014. Butler brings a plethora of playoff experience and grit that matches Erik Spoelstra's coaching style for the Heat.

Also of note is that Dwyane Wade teased a return if Butler was acquired by the Heat after retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season. It remains to be seen if Wade was actually serious and if he will actually be influenced by the acquisition of Butler.

Unlike most trades that take place, both the Sixers and the Heat look like they end up better offfollowing this deal.