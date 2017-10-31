NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Giannis to duke it out
We've got all the latest scores and highlights from Tuesday night's NBA games
It's a spooky Tuesday night of NBA games and it's featuring some big names as well as a few up and comers. The Pacers have a chance to knock off a not-very-good Kings team and they have the offense to do it while the PIstons will look to continue a successful west coast road trip against the Lakers.
Just be careful of Suns and Nets on this Halloween night. Brooklyn puts up points in a hurry, but Phoenix is the basketball equivalent of a jump scare. Just when the Nets think they're safe out pops the Suns and puts a scare into 'em.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Oct. 31
Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game of the Night
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on the still-adjusting Thunder. Russell Westbrook is great as always, but there's been a bit of an adjustment period on offense with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony joining. What the Thunder do have early on is an elite defense and it will be fun to watch Antetokounmpo try to continue his early MVP campaign against this group.
