Thirteen games will make up Wednesday's loaded NBA slate ahead of 2024 All-Star weekend. We have our eyes on one moneyline pick, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? Here are three options we feel are worth considering:

The Rockets are a perfect 3-0 against the struggling Grizzlies this season and have won each matchup by at least seven points. While Houston is down Fred VanVleet and a few bench players, Memphis is much more depleted than the last time these two teams met. The underdogs have lost five straight contests at home and have won just two of their previous 10 games at FedEx Forum. There's no reason to believe that they'll turn things around here given their recent form.

The Hornets are playing inspired basketball. Charlotte parted with some significant talent at the trade deadline but has won two straight since bringing in Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and Vasilije Micic. The home team's latest win against the playoff-bound Indiana Pacers showed that there's reason to believe in its ability to stay close against quality teams following its latest additions. The Hornets secured a six-point victory against Atlanta earlier this season.

Player prop: Stephen Curry under 5.5 assists (+123)

Stephen Curry GS • PG • #30 PPG 28 APG 4.9 SPG .81 3P/G 5.021 View Profile

Curry fell short of six assists in four straight contests before tallying 16 in his last two outings. The Los Angeles Clippers' defense will be weakened by Kawhi Leonard's absence, so the Golden State Warriors star could have an easier time finding open looks for himself. He's averaging a career-low 4.9 assists per game this season and 4.6 assists per game at home.