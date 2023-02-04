The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.

This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be uniquely interesting given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a couple of fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.

Heat not into a Lowry-for-Westbrook swap

The Los Angeles Lakers are still shopping reserve guard Russell Westbrook and his $47 million expiring contract, but it doesn't sound like Miami will be a potential landing spot for the former MVP. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo, the Heat have "little regard" for swapping Westbrook for Kyle Lowry. Lowry, 36, is making $28 million this season, and he's on the books for $29 million next season.

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Heat wouldn't trade Lowry at all if the right offer presented itself, but it does mean that Lowry likely won't be headed to the Lakers. A team like the Los Angeles Clippers could be a good potential fit for Lowry, as they're in the market for a veteran point guard. Or, perhaps Lowry could be dealt to Brooklyn as part of a trade involving Irving. Lowry's play for Miami this season has been underwhelming, and it certainly wouldn't be surprising if they did move him in order to avoid being forced to pay him nearly $30 million next season. As a result, Lowry is definitely a player to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Vanderbilt a 'top target' for 76ers

The Utah Jazz have several coveted trade targets on their roster, and they have discussed different deals involving Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, per Fischer. When it comes to Vanderbilt, the Philadelphia 76ers are one team with some serious interest. The Sixers are in the market for a backup big man, and they believe the addition of Vanderbilt would be a big boost.

From Yahoo:

Vanderbilt's name has also appeared amid the trade deadline conversation surrounding reserve big men, most notably with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told Yahoo Sports. While teams like the Indiana Pacers have viewed the 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt as an attractive option at power forward, Vanderbilt has been described by league personnel as a leading target in Philadelphia's quest to fortify its frontcourt reserves behind Joel Embiid.

While a decent option, Vanderbilt isn't especially big for an NBA center, and as a result, the Sixers might be better off targeting a guy like Andre Drummond, who had previous success serving as Embiid's backup. Utah has reportedly maintained an asking price of a first-round pick for any one of Conley, Beasley, or Vanderbilt. so ultimately it could come down to which team(s) are willing to meet that price.