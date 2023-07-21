Veteran point guard Kemba Walker is taking his talents overseas. Walker has signed a one-year deal with AS Monaco, which plays in the French LNB Pro A and the EuroLeague.

In July 2022, Walker was traded to the Detroit Pistons before having his contract bought out by the team in October. On November 28, 2022, Walker signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Walker appeared in just nine games for the Mavericks as a bench player and averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds. The highlight of his Mavericks tenure came on December 17 when he scored 32 points and dished out seven assists in a 100-99 overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On January 6, 2023, the Mavericks waived Walker.

Throughout his 12-year NBA career, Walker has recorded averages of 19.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 750 career regular-season games. Walker also appeared in four NBA All-Star Games and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2019.

The 2018-19 season marked his most productive professional season as he averaged a career-high 25.6 points and 5.9 assists per contest in his final year with the Charlotte Hornets. Since the 2019-20 season, Walker has played for the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Mavericks.

Now Walker will join an AS Monaco team that is coming off an appearance in the EuroLeague Final Four for the first time in its franchise history.