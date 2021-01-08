The Brooklyn Nets were without star guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday night, and his absence will be extended. Irving sat out of the Nets' win over the Philadelphia 76ers due to personal reasons, and is not joining the team on their flight to Memphis, a team spokesman said. The Nets play the Grizzlies on Friday night.

Prior to the game against the Sixers, Nets head coach Steve Nash said he did not know why Irving was sitting out. Nash said he reached out to Irving but did not hear back, and reiterated postgame that it was a private matter. Caris LeVert added that Irving texted the team to inform them of his decision, and said it was a personal issue but did not disclose any further information.

At this point, Irving's rationale for sitting out remains unknown, and it would be unwise to speculate further. If Irving wants to share his reasoning, he will. After a short road trip Memphis, the Nets will return to Brooklyn for home games against the Thunder on Sunday and the Nuggets on Tuesday. It's unclear when he'll return to the lineup.

The Nets are also currently without their other star, Kevin Durant, after he was exposed to COVID-19 and required to quarantine for seven days. Durant, who previously had COVID-19 last year, has been testing negative throughout the process. If that trend continues, Nash expects him to be cleared and back on the court on Sunday.

When he has been on the court this season, Irving has been fantastic, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds, while making an early push for the 50/40/90 club. He's shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from 3-point land and 100 percent from the free throw line.