The Brooklyn Nets will go for the season sweep over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers when they meet in a key NBA interconference matchup on Friday. The Nets (43-20), who have won three in a row, are going for just their fifth season sweep over Portland since joining the league in 1976. The Blazers (34-28), who have won two straight, have won four of the last six games in the series and five consecutive games played at Brooklyn. Brooklyn beat Indiana 130-113 on Thursday, while Portland bounced Memphis 130-109 on Wednesday.

Tip-off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Portland leads the all-time series 65-26, including a 28-17 edge in games played on the Nets' home floor. Portland is a one-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 240.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Trail Blazers vs. Nets:

Trail Blazers vs. Nets spread: Blazers -1

Trail Blazers vs. Nets over-under: 240.5 points

POR: Is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

BRK: Is 25-7 on its home court this season

Why the Nets can cover



With just under a month remaining in the regular season, Brooklyn is looking to move closer to securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Nets will be without at least one of their star players. Guard James Harden (hamstring) remains out indefinitely, while point guard Kyrie Irving (groin) could return after missing Thursday's game but remains day-to-day on the injury report. Irving averages 26.9 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. In his last outing on Tuesday, Irving scored nine points and grabbed six boards against the Toronto Raptors. Two days earlier, he poured in 34 points and grabbed 12 assists in a win over Phoenix.

Power forward Kevin Durant leads the team in scoring at 27.6 points per game. In his third game back from a thigh injury on Thursday, he recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 42 points and 10 assists. He is also averaging 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. The 11-time all-star is a four-time league scoring champion. Though there's no injury concern for Durant, it'll be worth monitoring his status for the second game in this back-to-back.

Why the Blazers can cover

Despite that, Brooklyn isn't a lock to cover the Blazers vs. Nets spread. That's because Portland has had a lot of success against the Eastern Conference, posting a 16-10 mark this year. Point guard Damian Lillard leads the Blazers, averaging 28.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He has scored 23 points in each of his last three games, including wins over Indiana on Tuesday and Memphis on Wednesday. His best game this season was a 50-point effort against New Orleans on March 16.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum has also been red hot of late, scoring 26 points against Memphis. For the season, he is averaging 23.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. McCollum's top game this year was a 44-point, eight-assist effort vs. Houston on Dec. 26. He also scored 37 points at Sacramento on Jan. 9. He scored 16 points in the first meeting against the Nets on March 23.

How to make Blazers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 237 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.