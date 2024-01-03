The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 16-15 overall and 13-5 at home, while Brooklyn is 15-19 overall and 6-11 on the road. Both teams got off to quick starts this season but have struggled a bit of late, with Houston losing six of nine and Brooklyn losing 10 of 13.

Last season, the Nets swept the series, but the Rockets did cover the spread when they played in Brooklyn. This time around, Houston is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points.

Rockets vs. Nets spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets vs. Nets over/under: 222 points

Rockets vs. Nets money line: Rockets: -225, Nets: +184

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 112-85 to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was Brooklyn's lowest scoring output of the season, but Day'Ron Sharpe was one of the few bright spots, coming off the bench to put up 12 points and nine rebounds.

However, Brooklyn shot a miserable 35.7% from the floor in the loss and went 11-of-43 from the 3-point line. The Nets also shot 38.0% from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc in a 124-108 loss against the Thunder on Sunday and will need to work their way out of a general shooting funk to get their season back on track. They do still rank 13th in the NBA this season in 3-point shooting (37.1%). Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) remain out for Brooklyn.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. Everything went their way against the Detroit Pistons as they made off with a 136-113 win. The score was close at the half, but the Rockets pulled away in the second half with 77 points.

The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Alperen Sengun, who scored 26 points to go along with nine assists and three steals. Sengun continues to evolve into one of the NBA's next great, versatile big men. He's averaging 21.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. The 21-year-old Turkish star is also averaging 27.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over his last six games. Dillon Brooks (oblique) is out for Wednesday, while Tari Eason (leg) is questionable.

