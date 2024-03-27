We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will visit the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington is 14-58 overall and 6-28 at home, while Brooklyn is 27-45 overall and 11-26 on the road. Both teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NBA playoff picture, as Washington has already been eliminated and Brooklyn is 5.5 games back of a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

The Nets have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Wizards and are also 7-2-1 against the spread in those contests. This time around, Brooklyn is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221 points.

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Wizards +3.5

Wizards vs. Nets over/under: 221 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Wizards: +133, Nets: -157

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They walked away with a 96-88 victory over the Raptors. Trendon Watford and Dennis Schroder led the Nets with 19 points each in the victory, while Nicolas Claxton had nine points and 16 rebounds.

Brooklyn overcame 18 turnovers and a 9-for-31 night from the 3-point line by limiting the Raptors to just 5-for-27 from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges went 5-for-15 and had seven turnovers in the victory, but the Nets will be expecting more from their most consistent offensive threat. Bridges is averaging 20.4 points per game this season. Cameron Johnson (toe) is out for Brooklyn, while Cameron Thomas (back) is listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards made the experts look like fools on Monday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Bulls as 13-point underdogs. They came out on top in a nail-biter 107-105. It was Washington's third win in a row and its second in a week as a double-digit underdog.

Jordan Poole led the way with 23 points, while Richaun Holmes (14 points and 15 rebounds) and Corey Kispert (19 points and 12 rebounds) both registered double-doubles. The Washington bench was also a key factor, with Jared Butler scoring eight points and dishing out 13 assists, while Marvin Bagley III had 16 points. Tyus Jones (back) and Bilal Coulibaly (wrist) are out for Wednesday.

