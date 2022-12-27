Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (21-11) hit the road to take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (17-14) on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 9-6 at home, while Denver is 9-8 on the road. The Nuggets have won four straight and are coming off a thrilling 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. The Kings are looking to bounce back from a 125-111 loss to the Washington Wizards in their last outing.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 3 points in the latest Kings vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 239.5.

Kings vs. Nuggets spread: Kings +3

Kings vs. Nuggets over/under: 240 points

Kings vs. Nuggets money line: Sacramento 130, Denver -155

What you need to know about the Kings

The contest between the Kings and the Washington Wizards this past Friday was not particularly close, with Sacramento falling 125-111. Sacramento was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of power forward Harrison Barnes, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with.

The Kings have been one of the biggest surprises on the 2022-23 NBA season. The combination of point guard De'Aaron Fox (23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds per game) and power forward Domantas Sabonis (17.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game) gives Sacramento a potent inside-outside combination. The Kings also have four more players averaging double figures in points per game led by Kevin Huerter (15.3) and Malik Monk (14.3).

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Center Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for Denver; he dropped a triple-double on 41 points, 15 assists, and 15 rebounds. Power forward Aaron Gordon added 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Jokic has been on an absolute tear as of late, playing himself back into the thick of the NBA MVP race. In Denver's last seven games, the 27-year-old center has four triple-double, three 40-point games, and has per game averages of 31.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

