The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Denver is 27-13 overall and 16-4 at home, while Indiana is 23-15 overall and 10-7 on the road. The Nuggets have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings with the Pacers.

The Nuggets are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 240.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Pacers spread: Nuggets -10.5

Nuggets vs. Pacers over/under: 240.5 points

Nuggets vs. Pacers money line: Nuggets: -555, Pacers: +407

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers entered their tilt with the Hawks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Indiana enjoyed a comfortable 126-108 win over Atlanta on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did against the Hawks.

Indiana will enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence after winning nine of its last 10 games. However, the Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) on Sunday. Haliburton is averaging 23.5 points, 12.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. That means players like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield will have to step up if Indiana wants to pull off the upset on the road against Denver.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver earned a 125-113 win over New Orleans on Friday. The Nuggets pushed the score to 100-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pelicans cut but never quite recovered from. Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists. For the season, Jokic is averaging 25.5. points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

The Nuggets are 16-4 in their last 20 games at home and they've won 12 of their last 13 home games against the Pacers. Denver is holding its opponents to just 111.1 points per game this season, which ranks second in the NBA. Offensively, the Nuggets are scoring 116.2 points per game on average.

How to make Nuggets vs. Pacers picks

