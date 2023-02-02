The Golden State Warriors (26-25) will take on the Denver Nuggets (35-16) on Thursday at Ball Arena. Denver is 23-4 at home, while the Warriors are 7-19 on the road. The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 122-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Warriors are coming off a 119-114 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Golden State will be on the second night of a back-to-back and may opt to rest Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Warriors:

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Nuggets -11.5

Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 232 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Denver -650, Golden State 460

Nuggets vs. Warriors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, winning 122-113. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Jokic posted his 16th triple-double of the season on Tuesday night, and is now averaging a triple-double with per game averages of 25.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. Jamal Murray has been on a recent tear, and is looking more and more like the player he was before tearing his ACL in 2021. The 25-year-old point guard is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, and has scored 22 or more points in four straight contests.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-114. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

Allowing an average of 118.0 points per game, Golden State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. With this game falling on the second night of a road back-to-back, Golden State is expected to rest Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

How to make Warriors vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Warriors? And which side of the Warriors vs. Nuggets point spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.