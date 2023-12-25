The two most recent NBA champions meet in a Christmas Day showdown on Monday. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena hosts the matchup in Denver, where the Nuggets are 11-2 this season. The Warriors are 6-8 on the road and aiming to avenge an early November loss to the Nuggets in the same venue.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -6.5

Warriors vs. Nuggets over/under: 233.5 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -261, Warriors +211

Golden State: The Warriors are 8-6 against the spread in road games

Denver: The Nuggets are 7-5-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have strong defensive bonafides this season. Golden State is in the top five of the NBA in 3-point accuracy allowed, with opponents converting fewer than 35% of long-range attempts this season. The Warriors are also in the top 10 of the league in assists allowed and defensive rebound rate, with Golden State allowing fewer than 13 second-chance points per game. Denver is also in the bottom five of the NBA in both free throw creation and free accuracy, and the Nuggets are making fewer than 12 3-pointers per game.

On offense, the Warriors are prolific from 3-point range, making 15 triples per game. Golden State has a bevy of perimeter shooters, headlined by Curry and Klay Thompson, and the Warriors maintain top-six marks in assists per game and offensive rebound rate. Golden State does have ball security issues, but Denver forces fewer than 13 turnovers per game on defense in 2023-24.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Ball Arena is a friendly venue for the Nuggets. Denver is 11-2 in its home building this season, out-scoring opponents by 11.6 points per 100 possessions. The Nuggets have dominated offensively in Denver, scoring 1.24 points per possession while averaging 30.7 assists per game and shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range. Denver was also 10-1 at home during its 2023 playoff run that yielded an NBA championship, and the Nuggets were 34-7 with a +9.6 net rating at home during the 2022-23 regular season.

In contrast, Golden State is just 17-38 on the road over the last two regular seasons, with opponents out-scoring the Warriors by 152 points in that span. In addition, the Nuggets are virtually unstoppable on offense, scoring more than 1.18 points per possession this season. Denver ranks in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage, assists per game, turnovers per game and points in the paint.

