The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 4-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Pelicans are 5-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. These teams split their two regular-season meetings last year with each team winning at home.

New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.

Pacers vs. Pelicans spread: Pacers +5.5

Pacers vs. Pelicans over/under: 235 points

Pacers vs. Pelicans money line: Indiana +185, New Orleans -225

What you need to know about the Pacers

This past Friday, the Pacers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Miami Heat 101-99. The team ran away with 62 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and had 22 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.

Haliburton leads the team with 21.9 points, 9.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Indiana is also getting great contributions from rookie Bennedict Mathurin as the sixth overall pick ranks second amongst first-year players with 20.7 PPG. Veteran Buddy Hield ranks second in the NBA with 37 made three-pointers. Indiana will be without Chris Duarte (ankle) and Daniel Theis (knee).

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Speaking of close games: the Pelicans fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-121. New Orleans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard CJ McCollum, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds, and shooting guard Herbert Jones, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Zion Williamson dropped a season-high of 29 points but also had seven turnovers. New Orleans ranks second in the NBA with 118.1 points per game as three different players -- McCollum, Williamson and Brandon Ingram -- are averaging over 20 PPG. The Over is 7-2 in New Orleans' games this season.

