The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament features the No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder traveling to play the No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The winner moves on to fight to secure the No. 8 seed. The Thunder ended the regular season on a two-game win streak, outlasting the Memphis Grizzlies 115-100 on April 9. In a similar fashion, New Orleans won two of its last three games. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is out for the Pelicans.

Thunder vs. Pelicans: New Orleans -5.5

Thunder vs. Pelicans over/under: 226.5 points

Thunder vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -225, Oklahoma City +185

OKC: The Thunder are 10-4 ATS in the last 14 meetings

NO: The Pelicans are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss

Why the Thunder can cover



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a versatile combo guard. Gilgeous-Alexander has terrific length that gives him an advantage when he's facilitating and driving to the rack. The 2023 All-Star selection ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring (31.4) with 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. On April 4 against the Golden State Warriors, he logged 32 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Guard Josh Giddey is a heady and alert playmaker in the backcourt. Giddey quickly scans the floor and is able to make the right read consistently. The 2021 sixth-overall pick can also finish with either hand at the rim. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. In the season finale against the Utah Jazz, he logged 17 points, eight boards and eight assists.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is the best offensive player on the court for the Pelicans. Ingram has the skill set to score from all three levels and shoot right over defenders. The Duke product is also looking to set up his teammates. He logged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. On Sunday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ingram had 42 points, 12 boards and seven dimes.

Guard CJ McCollum has been a smooth ball handler in the backcourt. McCollum owns a reliable mid-range jumper and is fearless driving to the rim. The Lehigh product put up 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He dropped at least 23 points in three straight games. On April 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, McCollum amassed 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

