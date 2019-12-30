Pistons vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec 30. predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 20-12 overall and 12-3 at home, while Detroit is 12-21 overall and 4-11 on the road. The Jazz have won seven of their past eight games. The Pistons, meanwhile, stumble into Monday's contest having lost six of their past seven games. Utah is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Jazz vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Jazz vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Jazz are coming off an impressive 120-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Guard Donovan Mitchell had 30 points and nine assists along with seven boards. Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points in 25 minutes off the bench in his second game with the Jazz since being traded from the Cavaliers. Mitchell has scored 30 points in consecutive games and has 32 assists in his past four outings.

Meanwhile, Detroit's matchup against San Antonio on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Detroit was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Detroit got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting San Antonio an easy 136-109 victory. Forward Blake Griffin had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

The Pistons are averaging 109.1 points per game this season, which ranks 18th in the NBA. However, Detroit has struggled mightily against the Jazz, losing each of its last six meetings versus Utah.

So who wins Pistons vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.