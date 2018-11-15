Rockets to part ways with Carmelo Anthony; GM Daryl Morey says Houston 'working toward a resolution'

Carmelo Anthony is done as a member of the Houston Rockets.

The franchise confirmed the news Thursday:

"After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution," said Morey. "Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D'Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him."

However, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets have no immediate plans to waive the 10-time All-Star. In other words, he'll remain on the roster until other opportunities sprout up around the league as he looks to continue his NBA career.

Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

Woj goes into further detail here regarding the Rockets' future plans with Melo as they hold off on placing him on waivers.

"For now, Anthony will remain on the Rockets roster, but will not rejoin the team, sources said. Anthony's wisest course of action could be exercising patience and allowing changes in league rosters -- through trades, injuries, team needs -- to create more playing options for him."

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released a statement through the team's official website confirming that both sides will head their separate ways.

This is not a good look for the 34-year-old veteran -- again. While the Oklahoma City Thunder stint was absolutely disastrous, this took the cake for the worst tenure of his 16-year NBA career. Anthony lasted just 10 games, during which the Rockets went 4-6 with him in the lineup. They've since gone 2-1 with him out of the lineup, as the offense has looked more crisp.

Keep in mind that this was a team that was within one game of the NBA Finals last year and suddenly looked like a below-average squad with Anthony in the lineup.

Despite the Rockets, Thunder and Knicks all moving on from the veteran forward in the last year alone, there still remains a market for the former NBA scoring champion. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers are all interested in adding the former Olympian.

We'll see which team ends up being Anthony's next stop, but one thing is for certain -- he's not going to automatically turn a playoff contender into a championship contender.

Both the Rockets and Thunder found that out the hard way.