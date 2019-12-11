Rockets vs. Cavaliers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Houston Rockets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers have lost seven straight games and 13 of 14. Cleveland is 5-18 overall and 3-9 at home, while Houston is 15-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. Houston is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Boston took down Cleveland 110-88 on Monday. Collin Sexton wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cavaliers; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just eight points on 4-for-14 shooting.

Sexton leads the Cavs in scoring with 17.3 points per game but has just 18 in his last two outings.

Meanwhile, Houston needed just one more bucket to secure the win over Sacramento, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 119-118. The Rockets got a fine performance out of Russell Westbrook, who had 34 points and eight assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

James Harden scored 27 points and leads the league in scoring at 38.0 points per game.

Houston led by 11 points in the second quarter, but allowed the Kings to snap a 10-game losing streak at the Toyota Center.

Cleveland is stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.3 on average. The Rockets come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 120.4.

