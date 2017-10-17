Rockets vs. Warriors NBA opening night: How to watch, odds, stream, TV, start time

The 2017 Golden State Warriors are coming into the season with ridiculous odds to win their second straight NBA championship, sitting at -225. With the same core as last season, why wouldn't they? The Warriors have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green; and they just watched as the entire league shuffled to at least try to compete with the defending champs. It's still a stacked roster, and it makes perfect sense that they're entering as odds-on favorites for the second season in a row.

The Rockets, however, were some of the bigger movers and shakers in the West. While the East went completely insane, Houston brokered a deal with the Clippers that got them Chris Paul, who will now be sharing a backcourt with James Harden. Although their forwards remain suspect, it's one of the most talented backcourts that the NBA has seen in some time -- and it will have to play up to its full potential to compete with Golden State. Vegas is hardly sleeping on the Rockets -- they're being given +1,350 odds to take the title -- but their uphill battle will start tonight at Oracle.

The West may look like a one-team show, but the conference undoubtedly has the talent to compete with Golden State. The Rockets are showcasing one of the most-improved rosters with Paul, and their three-point shooting should keep them in games with anyone. Tuesday night will be an excellent litmus test for Houston as it tries to figure where it stands in the West's new hierarchy. The Warriors run the risk of getting complacent, and doing so tonight could spell trouble, no matter how talented they are.