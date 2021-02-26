The Toronto Raptors will be extremely shorthanded when they take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night, but they will be shorthanded on the sideline, not out on the court. Six members of Toronto's coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, have entered the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced Friday. Toronto's coaches will continue to work remotely, and details regarding their return will be provided in the coming days.

From the Raptors:

Due to health and safety protocols, six members of the Raptors' coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will not be on the bench beginning with Friday's game vs. Houston. They will continue to work remotely, and details on their return will be communicated when appropriate. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster will speak to the media Friday at 5:45 p.m., during the head coach's pregame availability window.

At this point in time, it's not known who will coach the team in Nurse's absence, though the team still has several assistants available, so it's likely that one of them will take the reins. It's also not known exactly how long Toronto will be without its full complement of coaches. Including their matchup against the Rockets on Friday night, the Raptors have four games remaining before the All-Star break.

The Raptors also lost assistant coach Chris Finch earlier this week, as he was hired as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Heading into Friday night, Toronto sits at fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 16-17 record.