Sixers vs. Pacers odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to help tip off the New Year's Eve NBA schedule. Indiana is 21-12 overall and 14-3 at home, while Philadelphia is 23-12 overall and 7-10 on the road. The Sixers have lost two straight games on the road by one point each. The Pacers have lost three of their past four games. Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. 76ers odds, while the over-under is set at 211.5.

The Pacers' and New Orleans' contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Pacers were thoroughly outmatched in the second half as the Pacers pulled away for the 120-98 victory. Indiana was up 32-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Indiana scored only 13 points in the third quarter.

Aaron Holiday scored a career-high 25 points in the loss to the Pelicans. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 16 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon has missed three consecutive games because of a sore hamstring. He is probable for a return on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia dropped its game to Miami on Saturday 117-116 in overtime. Tobias Harris had a tough game as he tried to play through a sore hip, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and had 11 rebounds, Josh Richardson scored 17 points and Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

