The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) and the Phoenix Suns (2-1) link up in the first game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night. The Suns are fresh off a win, notching a 126-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 28. Meanwhile, San Antonio was blown out in its last outing. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers knocked off the Spurs 123-83. Devin Booker (foot) is doubtful and Bradley Beal (back) is out for the Suns.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is 225.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -7.5

Spurs vs. Suns Over-Under: 225 points

Spurs vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -315, San Antonio +248

SA: Has hit the money line in nine of its last 24 games

PHO: Has hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 42 of its last 62 games

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is the best player on the floor for both sides. Durant utilizes his rare ball-handling and shooting skills to create efficient offensive chances. The 13-time All-Star leads the team in scoring (27.7) and assists (4.0) with 8.7 rebounds per game. On Oct. 26 against the Lakers, Durant finished a season-high of 39 points and 11 boards.

Guard Eric Gordon has stepped up offensively in the absence of Booker and Beal. Gordon is a smooth shooting option on the perimeter with the ability to put the ball on the deck. The 34-year-old is averaging 15.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He's finished with at least 15 points in two straight games, and in his last outing, Gordon totaled 21 points, four assists, and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama towers over the opposing players due to his outstanding length and wingspan. Wembanyama is quick on his feet and has the shooting range to space the floor. The 19-year-old can also be dominant defensively as a shot-blocker and getting into passing lanes. Wembanyama leads the team in rebounds (7.3), steals (2.0), and blocks (1.7) with 15.7 points. On Oct. 27 versus the Rockets, he finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals.

Guard Devin Vassell provides this team with an athletic two-way force. Vassell can knock down contested jumpers and score off the dribble. The 23-year-old has the lateral quickness to stay in front of his ball handlers with ease. The Florida State product is averaging 20.7 points with 3.0 rebounds, and on Oct. 25 against the Mavericks, Vassell logged 23 points and five boards.

