A cross-conference battle has the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-13) going on the road to play the Detroit Pistons (5-40) on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder have been red-hot, logging a five-game win streak. Oklahoma City blew out the New Orleans Pelicans 107-83 on Friday. Meanwhile, the Pistons have dropped four of their past five games. On Saturday, the Washington Wizards topped Detroit 118-104.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Thunder are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 239.5.

Thunder vs. Pistons spread: OKC -12.5

Thunder vs. Pistons over/under: 239.5 points

Thunder vs. Pistons money line: OKC -886, Detroit +592

OKC: The Thunder are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

DET: The Pistons are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the top players in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander has terrific body control and uses his length as an advantage to score from multiple spots on the court. The Kentucky product is third in the NBA in points (31.3) per game. In Wednesday's win over the Spurs, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.

Forward Jalen Williams is a strong and impactful force in the frontcourt. Williams has good handles when attacking the paint and can beat his man off the dribble. The Santa Clara product logs 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. In his previous outing, Williams tallied 15 points, four boards, and seven assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Center Jalen Duren provides the Pistons with an athletic bruiser in the lane. Duren overpowers other players around the rim as a scorer and rim protector. The Memphis product averages 14 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while shooting 63% from the floor. In his last game, Duren racked up 10 points and 18 boards.

Guard Jaden Ivey has the skill set to create his own shot from many spots on the floor. Ivey has the jumper to score out on the perimeter while being a willing passer. The Purdue product logs 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. On Jan. 20, Ivey scored 18 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.

How to make Pistons vs. Thunder picks

