The Orlando Magic will wrap up their seven-game homestand when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Orlando has split the first six games of the homestand, including a 112-105 loss to Charlotte on Monday. Meanwhile, Minnesota snapped its three-game losing streak with a 129-124 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 7 points in the latest Magic vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.5.

Magic vs. Timberwolves spread: Magic +7

Magic vs. Timberwolves over/under: 222.5 points

Magic vs. Timberwolves money line: Orlando +215, Minnesota -267

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando got off to a terrible start this season, but it has started to turn things around during its current seven-game homestand. The Magic have split their first six games of the stretch, picking up consecutive victories against Dallas and Phoenix last week. Their defense was fantastic in both of those games, as they held the Mavericks and Suns to fewer than 100 points each.

They are facing a bad defensive team on Wednesday night, as Minnesota is allowing more than 116 points per game, which ranks in the bottom third of the NBA. The Timberwolves are also amid a four-game road trip, so fatigue could be an issue for them in this matchup. Orlando has covered the spread in eight of its last 10 home games, and it has won 12 of its last 14 home games against Minnesota.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Magic are dealing with as many injuries as any team in the NBA right now. They will be without Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Moe Wagner, Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero on Wednesday night, which does not leave them with many scoring options. Their offense struggled on Monday, shooting 36-of-88 from the floor with 22 turnovers.

Minnesota snapped its three-game skid with a 129-124 win over Cleveland its last time out, as guard D'Angelo Russell scored a season-high 30 points and dished out 11 assists. He had been struggling so far this season, so his resurgence is a huge factor in this matchup. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert give Minnesota a big advantage down low against an undersized Orlando team.

