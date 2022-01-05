A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 17-20 overall and 10-10 at home, while Oklahoma City is 13-23 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday. The Thunder, meanwhile, have lost four of their past six games.

Minnesota is favored by nine points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Timberwolves -9

Timberwolves vs. Thunder over-under: 217.5 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves eased past the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, 122-104 on the road. Anthony Edwards shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points. He scored 10 in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves went on an 18-6 run in the final quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell (conditioning) are expected to play on Wednesday. McKinley Wright (health and safety protocols) is out.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 95-86. The Thunder scored just 17 points in the second quarter. At 19 years, two months, 23 days old, Josh Giddey became the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the game due to health and safety protocols, but he was cleared ahead of Wednesday's scheduled matchup with the Timberwolves.

Derrick Favors (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game, while Luguentz Dort (knee) is out.

