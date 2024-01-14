Draymond Green could suit up for the first time since 2023 as early as Monday. The Golden State Warriors forward hasn't appeared in a game since last December because of an indefinite suspension the league issued following an altercation with Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic, but has a "chance" to play in one of his team's next two games, according to Steve Kerr.

"He's been working out every day and I talked to him this morning," Kerr told reporters on Saturday. "He said he's coming around and feeling good, so there's a chance he could play in Memphis or in Utah."

The Warriors have gone 8-7 since Green was suspended and 1-2 entering Saturday night's game against the Bucks since his suspension was lifted on Jan. 6. While the Dubs have missed the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year's presence, they've gone just 7-8 with him available this season. Nevertheless, his return could help Golden State climb back into the playoff picture once he's back in game shape.

Green began ramping up his workouts for a return shortly after being reinstated and was initially expected to need about a week. However, he wasn't ready in time for his team's Saturday clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State will wrap up a four-game road trip after facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. They'll return home for a Friday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks to end the week.