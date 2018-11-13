Warriors suspend Draymond Green for game vs. Hawks after confrontation with Kevin Durant

Draymond Green will not play in the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The team's defensive stalwart is not injured -- though he did recently miss some time with a toe injury -- but the organization and head coach Steve Kerr believes he needs some time to "cool off."

I’m told Warriors coach Steve Kerr made this decision. https://t.co/IinkeNmbuQ — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 13, 2018

The Warriors later confirmed that Green will be suspended for Tuesday night's game due to "conduct detrimental to the team."

In the closing seconds of the fourth quarter against the Clippers on Monday night, Green grabbed a rebound and decided to push the ball up court instead of passing it to Kevin Durant, who repeatedly called for the ball. Green then lost control of the ball, and the buzzer sounded without the Warriors getting up a potential game-winning shot. They went on to lose the game in overtime, and afterward, Green and Durant got into an argument in the locker room.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, the Warriors believe Green went too far with his criticism of Durant. Via Yahoo Sports:

Green repeatedly called Durant "a b----" after he was called out by the two-time NBA Finals MVP in the huddle for not passing him the ball, sources said. The organization is of the belief that Green cut too deep in his disagreement with Durant, sources said. Klay Thompson, who is typically reserved, spoke up in the locker room to the surprise of his teammates about the altercation and stressed the importance of sticking together, sources said. It is not yet clear how the Warriors will explain Green's benching, considering it stemmed from a verbal altercation between two teammates.

This is not the first time that Durant and Green have had their differences, nor the first time that Green had has an emotional outburst. But the fact that the Warriors felt the need to suspend him for a game shows that he clearly crossed a line on Monday night.