The Golden State Warriors take training camp invites seriously. In 2016, they signed JaVale McGee to a training camp deal that eventually led to him contributing to their next two championship teams. Now they're giving a similar opportunity to several big-name guards as they attempt to build their team for next season. According to The Undefeated's Marc Spears, the Warriors are working out Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and one of their own former backups, Quinn Cook, this week.

The plan, according to Spears, is for the Warriors to work out a wide variety of free agents. They'll play 5-on-5 with the idea that they will ultimately sign two more guards and one more big man before training camp. Training camp contracts do not guarantee roster spots during the regular season. Teams are allowed to carry 20 players in the offseason but only 15 during the regular season. The Warriors have 16 players under contract along with one two-way player, but the contracts of Gary Payton II, Mychal Mulder and Damion Lee are non-guaranteed, so if anyone stands out at camp, the Warriors can create a spot for them.

Thomas, a former All-Star, has worked out for several teams this offseason including the Lakers and the Mavericks. The Lakers ultimately signed Rajon Rondo for their last guard spot, though, and Dallas went with Frank Ntilikina. Thomas most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans and has bounced around the league since injuring his hip in the 2017 playoffs with the Boston Celtics. Bradley and Cook both played for the 2020 Lakers. Bradley left for the Heat last offseason but struggled with injuries. Cook was waived in the middle of the season to preserve a roster spot.

The Warriors tried to sign Patty Mills with their taxpayer mid-level exception. While Jordan Poole impressed in a limited role last season, Golden State would probably prefer to have a veteran option behind Stephen Curry. Thomas, Cook and Bradley will all now have a chance to prove that they deserve to be that veteran.