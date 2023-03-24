The Golden State Warriors (38-36) will try to maintain their spot in the Western Conference standings when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) on Friday night. Golden State is one game ahead of Minnesota for sixth place in the standings, which is the final playoff spot that avoids the NBA play-in tournament. Philadelphia is in third place in the Eastern Conference, trailing Boston by a half-game.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5. Before entering any 76ers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 69-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Sixers:

Warriors vs. 76ers spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors vs. 76ers over/under: 234.5 points

Warriors vs. 76ers money line: Golden State -225, Philadelphia +185

Warriors vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

Why the Warriors can cover

Philadelphia is dealing with several key injuries coming into this matchup, as point guard James Harden (Achilles) and center Joel Embiid (calf) are both questionable for this game. They are the top two scorers on the team, so their potential absences would be tough to overcome on Friday night. Philadelphia is in a solid position in the Eastern Conference standings, making this game more important for Golden State.

The Warriors strung together consecutive road wins for the second time this season when they beat the Rockets and Mavericks earlier this week. Second-year reserve Jonathan Kuminga had 17 points at Houston and 22 points at Dallas, making 16 of a combined 20 shots. Golden State has covered the spread in eight straight home games and has won eight of its last 10 home games against Philadelphia.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia cruised to a 116-91 win over Chicago on Wednesday, despite Harden sitting out the entire game and Embiid missing the second half. Shooting guard De'Anthony Melton had 25 points on 8 of 16 shooting in that win, while veteran Tobias Harris finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Point guard Tyrese Maxey chipped in 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Maxey gives Philadelphia an elite scoring option even if Embiid and Harden are sidelined, averaging 20.0 points per game. Golden State has struggled with consistency this month, losing six of its last 10 games. The Warriors have only covered the spread once in their last five games, while Philadelphia has covered in five of its last six outings. Golden State will be without Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Gary Payton II (adductor).

How to make Warriors vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the 76ers vs. Warriors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.