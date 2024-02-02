The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference matchup on Friday. Memphis is 18-30 overall and 5-17 at home, while Golden State is 20-24 overall and 7-11 on the road. The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors, 116-107, at home on Jan. 15 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn. Golden State is the 8-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -8

Grizzlies vs. Warriors over/under: 224.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Warriors money line: Grizzlies: +271, Warriors: -344

GS: The Warriors are 3-1 ATS over their last four road games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 6-0 ATS over their last six contests

What to know about the Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a 119-107 win over the 76ers on Tuesday with a standout performance from Stephen Curry, who had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Curry made 8 of 13 3-pointers, converting at 61.5%. He's made 23 3-pointers over his last three games and is shooting 40.9% from deep this season. Teams are shooting 37.9% on 3-pointers against the Grizzlies, which ranks 24th in the NBA, and the Cavaliers shot 40% with 14 made 3-pointers against Memphis on Thursday.

Klay Thompson (illness) missed Golden State's last game but he's off the injury report and is expected to play on Friday. The Golden State Splash Brothers could take advantage of the Grizzlies' suspect 3-point defense. The Warriors have two full days off compared to the Grizzlies playing in the second half of a back-to-back, and Golden State is 6-2 ATS with a rest advantage this season. Chris Paul (hand) remains out for Golden State, which will also be without Dario Saric (illness) and Moses Moody (calf).

What to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are 3-3 in their last six contests, but they've covered the margin in all six of those contests. Despite being littered with injuries over recent weeks, Memphis continues to outperform expectations, as shown by covering the spread consistently. The Grizzlies are also 10-4 ATS over their last 14 contests.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 25.8 points over his last eight contests as he's needed to take on the primary scoring role. Vince Williams Jr. added 14.8 ppg over 12 contests in January. The Grizzlies have won three straight games against Golden State and six straight played in Memphis. The Warriors are allowing 128.7 ppg over their last three games, and Memphis has the size advantage with players such as Jackson and Santi Aldama. The Grizzlies will likely look to take advantage of that on Friday, especially as Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) remain out.

