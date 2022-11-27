Over his last five games, Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.2 points per game, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be counting on him to keep pace with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors when the two teams play on Sunday. Minnesota is 5-1 in its last six games, but the Warriors have won four of their last five. While Golden State has been better in recent games, it is still just 1-9 on the road this season.

Tip-off from the Target Center is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, where Minnesota is 5-5 this season. Golden State is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 103-68 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Warriors:

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Timberwolves +1.5

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over/under: 236.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Warriors money line: Minnesota +105, Golden State -125

Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

After playing well in the five games ahead of Friday's matchup against Charlotte, the Timberwolves dropped an unlikely result to the Hornets, 110-108. Center Rudy Gobert still finished with a double-double on 17 points and 17 boards, and point guard D'Angelo Russell had a double-double of his own, recording 20 points and 10 assists. Edwards scored a team-high 25 points with five rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.

Minnesota's success this season has been built inside of the 3-point line on both ends of the floor. The Timberwolves have the sixth-highest field goal percentage in the NBA (48.3%), but the second-best two-point field goal percentage (58.4%). On defense, they have held opponents to just 50% inside the arc. Gobert has been a predictably strong rim-protector for Minnesota this season, with 1.4 blocks per game, but Jaden McDaniels has been equally tough under the basket and holds the same blocks per game average.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare this past Friday in a 129-118 victory. Curry nearly shot 50% from downtown on a 6-for-13 shooting performance as part of a 33-point night. Golden State had two other players score 20 points in Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. As a team, the Warriors hit 51.5% of their shots against the Jazz and 44.4% of their 3-point attempts.

Golden State's high-powered offense has relied on its players finding open looks for each other, and the Warriors lead the league in assists with 29.6 per game. That could be problematic for Minnesota, who give up the third-most assists per contest (26.9).

How to make Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Timberwolves vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.